KAMALIA:- Three persons were killed when roof of a shrine caved in here in suburban village 270/GB the other day. Rescue sources said that roof of the shrine collapsed due to heavy windstorm. The deceased persons were identified as Nusrat Mehmood, Aslam and Allah Ditta. They were inside the shrine when the roof caved in over them. Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and pulled out the bodies from the rubble.–Staff reporter