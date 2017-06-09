SARGODHA - The syndicate of the University of Sargodha approved to exempt the students of public-private partnership (PPP) campuses (PPP) of UoS from comprehensive examination.

The matter of conducting comprehensive examination of students of the sub campuses established under public private partnership was discussed in the recent meeting of the syndicate.

The August body, after through consideration and deliberation on the issue of comprehensive examination taken by some of the students of sub campuses to the court, was of the view that enrolled students should not suffer on account of any deviation or misrepresentation by the sub campuses concerned. Therefore, to avoid hardship of the enrolled students, the syndicate in its meeting decided to exempt the students enrolled up to fall 2016 from appearing in the comprehensive examination.

The students enrolled up to Fall 2016 by all the sub campuses established under PPP mode and duly registered with University of Sargodha will, However, be required to complete the degree requirements as per Semester Regulations 2008 amended from time to time. Thus, one time dispensation has been granted by the syndicate.

However, at the same time, taking note of the situation, the syndicate has directed the PPP sub campuses to expressly inform the future sessions about the mandatory condition of comprehensive examination in writing through all possible means including prospectus and admission advertisements as well as conducting of orientation sessions. For the purpose, the said clause will also be incorporated in the Semester Regulations of the university.

Litigation in the court of public highlighted

Litigation in the court of public is as much important as formal litigation in the court of justice, said barrister Shehzad Akbar.

Addressing a seminar on perception “litigation in the court of public” under the auspicious of the University of Sargodha Law College here, he said litigation in the court of public is one of the legal tactics and drone attacks are a clear example in which the public perception was made. Now, the world considers it a war crime, he added. He said that 200 innocent children among 1,500 civilians had so far been killed in more than 100 drone attacks inside Pakistan. He said that he and his team had taken the issue of drone attacks into the court of public through media and after great struggle they won the case against American CIA. He said that the drone victims played a vital role to build the public perception against the attacks. He quoted the example of late lawyer MD Tahir, who highlighted the public issues through litigations. He advised the young lawyers to use these tactics for effective litigation.

UoS Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed said that litigation in the court of public perception is a new idea to get speedy justice.

UoS Faculty of Arts and Law Dean Dr Nawaz Mahsud, Principal Law College Gul Sher Butt, senior district bar members Naseer Ahmed Cheema, Saleem Katchala, faculty members and a large number of students attended the seminar.