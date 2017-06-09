SADIQABAD - Public representatives have reneged on their promise of allocating a piece of land for new graveyard in Tibba Qadirabad as the already established cemetery has now short of space since long.

This was crux of complaints made by the locals while talking to The Nation here the other day. The residents including Allah Wasaya, Shaban, Abdul Majeed, Jamshed Iqbal and others said they have been lacking land for new graveyard in the village. They said with the gradual increase in population of Tibba Qadirabad, the village is in dire need of a land for new graveyard as not only the people of this place but the people from five surrounding villages also bury their loved ones in Qadirabad graveyard which, they said, has not left enough place for burial.

They regretted that the public representatives had promised to allocate a suitable piece of land for cemetery so that the villagers’ longstanding issue could be resolved but after election, they have turned a blind eye to the situation and left their voters in the lurch. “There are several other civic problems but lacking the cemetery atop them all and it must be addressed on emergency basis,” they stressed.

They demanded local lawmakers and local governments’ chairmen to look into the matter and allocate a piece of land for graveyard as per their promise.