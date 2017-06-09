GUJRANWALA - A woman gave birth to a baby boy in a rickshaw outside District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital here on Thursday allegedly due to lack of space in gynaecology ward.

According to hospital sources and the family, Ilyas, resident of Zahid Colony brought his wife Sidra to DHQ Hospital with severe labour pain. However, staff at the gynaecology ward asked the woman that there is no chance of delivery today due to lack of space and that she should come back again after two days. When Sidra just got out the trauma centre she felt severe pain and in the meanwhile gave birth to a baby boy. Following the incident, the family members, flanked by large number of locals, staged a protest in front of the hospital. They condemned the behaviour and negligence of the hospital management and gynaecology ward staff. They were of the view that staff did not attend to the patient and forced her out of the ward, which caused great trouble for them.

The family took the woman and the newborn back to home without taking any medical assistance. The family demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the health minister to take notice of the incident and order stringent action against DHQ hospital management.