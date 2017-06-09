GUJRANWALA: A woman was murdered by her brother after she was raped in Gujrat, while the police insisted that the victim's family settle the matter with the accused, it emerged yesterday.

A landlord's son allegedly raped the woman five days ago. The women's mother said that the police told them to settle the matter with the accused instead of registering an FIR. She added that the police also beat her up, forcing her family to settle the matter.

The victim's brother, apparently outraged as the case remained unresolved, slit her throat in the name of 'honour'

Later, the police arrested the landlord's son and three others for forcing the family to settle the matter. The report did not mention the name of the personnel who delayed the filing of FIR and whose inefficiency indirectly contributed to the victim's fate.