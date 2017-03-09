MULTAN-The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested 900 corrupt persons high-ranking officers and fired 370 officials of land computerisation centres on bribe charges across the Punjab province.

Addressing a news conference here on Wednesday, ACE Punjab Director General Muzaffar Ali Ranjha said that scientific methods are being utilised to track down corruption in mega projects of different sectors including energy and transport.

He added that human resource experts were being inducted in the department. It was being reorganized and expanded and its system was being computerized, he added.

He said that the Punjab chief minister had a very clear vision that corruption be uprooted with full force to promote good governance. Giving details of department’s performance, he said that the anti-corruption police arrested 900 corrupt persons including big officers from the province on corruption charges. He added that the department got vacated 4,400-kanal land from the illegal occupants from Muzaffargarh while action was underway for the recovery of another 6,000 kanals. He declared that the DCO involved in illegal and fraud allotments would be arrested soon while lands in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rahim Yar Khan would also be recovered from the illegal occupants soon. He declared that the food officers and staff would be under tough surveillance of the anti corruption department in upcoming wheat procurement season.

He said that the chief minister had given clear instruction that even tiny corruption in any project be dealt with very strictly. He said that the department was being reorganised to achieve all goals and an anti corruption complex was being constructed on a two-kanal land in Sargodha. He further revealed that funds for the construction of another complex in Sahiwal had also been released while budget for offices and residences in Dera Ghazi Khan would be allocated next year.

He revealed that an information technology section had been set up in the anti-corruption department where 17 assistant directors were working and 95 per cent record of the department had been computerised. He said that 38 vehicles had been purchased for the department which would be handed over to the investigation section. He said that trackers have been fitted in the vehicles to be used for investigation only.

The DG disclosed that new recruitments had been made for the investigation section of the department and 70 per cent of the newly recruited staff were women. He said that 31 legal officers had also been recruited and the department won all cases in Supreme Court due to the performance of these officers.

He revealed that an intelligence section was being set up in the department to keep a vigilant eye on the performance and activities of the officials. This section will be led by a director level officer. He said that entire staff and officers of the department had been given March 31 deadline to disclose their assets. “The promotions of all those failing to disclose assets till this date will be stopped,” he declared. He said that dishonest and poor performers would be fired from the department.

To a query, he said that the anti-corruption department did not have any concept of plea bargain. “We only have the concept of punishment and recovery,” he added. He said that 370 officials of land computerisation centres had been fired from jobs for getting bribes while investigation into corruption in Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) was underway and over 50 per cent work was done.

He revealed that the department received 96,000 complaints and only 300 were pending while the rest were disposed of. He said the department had a vigilant eye on Rs121 billion Saaf Paani Project. He added that wheat worth Rs160 billion would be procured this year and the food officials involved in corruption would be dealt with iron hand. He said that each procurement centre would be monitored. He said that the department would also punish those filing fake application.

Director Anti Corruption Multan Gohar Mushtaq said that 17 persons including two Grade-18 officers were arrested during the last four months in Multan region on charges of corruption.