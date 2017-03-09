ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on an official visit to Qatar, on Wednesday met with Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, matters related to regional security and defence cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

The Emir of Qatar thanked the COAS for visiting Qatar which strengthens the bondage between the two brotherly countries and Armed Forces.

He reiterated that Pakistan and Qatar share strong strategic relationship.

He also acknowledged Pakistan’s role in development and strengthening of Qatar and its armed forces.

He expressed his desire for enhanced defence and security cooperation between the two countries and its armed forces.

The Emir of Qatar acknowledged Pakistan’s positive role towards regional peace and stability. He commended successes of Pakistan Army in its campaign against terrorism and militancy.

The COAS thanked Emir of Qatar for his hospitality. He said that Pakistan Army also looks forward for enhanced defence and security cooperation with Qatar.