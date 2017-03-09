Another brawl broke out in National Assembly between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members, reported Waqt News.

According to details, the ruling party’s member Javed Latif slapped PTI’s Murad Saeed after house proceedings. In reply Murad Saeed punched him in the face.

The conflict emerged during the session of the Assembly as Murad Saeed sought permission to speak on Pashtun racial profiling in Punjab, but the Deputy Speaker asked him to shorten his remark upon which the PTI minister argued with him.

Meanwhile Javed Latif remarked that PTI leaders including its chairman have no ethical training and don’t know how to speak.

According to reports, Latif dubbed PTI Chief Imran Khan a “traitor”.

Deputy Speaker adjourned the session over the episode. Both leaders came face to face in the corridors of National Assembly building where the brawl broke out.

While talking to media, after the incident, PTI MNA Murad Saeed stated that the PML-N member called the PTI leader a traitor which is intolerable. “Javed Latif abused my leader which is not acceptable,” he said.

Saeed further stated that the ruling party is adopting such theatrics because the Panama case verdict is near. “The Speaker Assembly has to take action against this approach.”

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Talal Chaudhary stated that PTI leadership and workers need ethics training.

“They have attacked Parliament before as well. They have attacked our leaders. And now for the third time, they have targeted our leaders in premises of the National Assembly,” he said.

“Our leader has ordered us to be patient and we will follow that, but they should not misperceive our patience as weakness.”



