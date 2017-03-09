KASUR-Shopkeepers at main markets in Kasur have created artificial price hike by removing officially fixed rates lists from their shops.

The district administration and Kasur Market Committee also seem indifferent to ensure display of pricelists at shops.

Residents of different localities said that it is duty of the district administration and market committee to make shopkeepers display pricelists in the shops. They regretted indifference of the authorities concerned, saying the shopkeepers are selling foodstuffs on whimsical prices. They said that they are already faced with several economic problems and the artificial hike in prices of daily-use items is adding to their woes.

They demanded the government to ensure display of pricelists at shops so that artificial price hike could be checked.

GOVT URGED TO FILL VACANT POSTS

Several important posts in the police department have been lying vacant over the past several months. The posts include: SP (investigations), ASP and DSP. Social and political figures of Kasur demanded the Punjab IG Police to appoint officers on these posts as their absence causing difficulty in maintaining law and order.