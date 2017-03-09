BAHAWALPUR-A 12-year-old boy was bricked to death allegedly by his cousins who had kidnapped him for ransom here the other day.

According to the Civil Lines Police, Abdul Majeed, resident of Basti Karbala Model Town Block-B and father of the deceased boy, told the police that his 12-year-old son namely Muhammad Adeel went to school as usual but did not return. He said that the family members searched him everywhere but he could not be found. The police formed a special team under supervision of the SHO Mohsin Sardar to recover the boy.

In the meanwhile, Abdul Majeed received a phone call from the unidentified kidnappers who demanded Rs100,000 as ransom for release of the boy. The police traced out the call and arrested Zameer, resident of Haveli Naseer Khan, who later was identified as nephew of Abdul Majeed. During interrogation, Zameer confessed to have kidnapped Adeel along with Kashif for ransom. He also confessed to have killed the boy as his father failed to pay the demanded money. He informed that they took the boy to fields in Chak 12/BC near the Shashmahi Canal where they choked him with his own belt and then bricked him to death.

The police recovered the body from the fields and handed over it to the family after post-mortem. The police are also conducting raids to arrest Kashif.

PSL FINAL CONDUCT TERMED BIG SUCCESS: The peaceful conduct of the PSL final in Lahore is a great achievement, which will prove to be a milestone in opening the doors to international cricket in Pakistan.

Tehsil Municipal Committee Vice Chairman Mian Aslam stated while talking to media here the other day. He said that terrorists cannot defeat valour of the committed and proud Pakistani nation. "The entire nation is committed to foil nefarious designs of terrorists and back the armed forces in the war against terrorism," he pointed out. He said that terrorists have no religion and they have no right to impose their self-invented rules on the nation.

PTI LEADER HONOURED

The PTI office-bearers and workers held a luncheon in honour of the party executive committee member Saima Tariq here. Speaking on the occasion, Saima Tariq said that the PTI will continue struggling against corruption and nepotism in the country. Only the PTI can bring real change in the Pakistani politics, she claimed.