China-Pakistan Economic Corridor that is pilot and major project of the Belt and Road initiative has become a reality, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

It is most popular public goods and a platform for regional cooperation with the brightest prospects. The Belt and Road initiative of President Xi Jinping, is plan of regional connectivity that will lead to peace, development and prosperity world over, particularly in the neighboring country Pakistan.

More than 20 heads of state and government, over 50 leaders of international organizations, over 100 ministerial-level officials, as well as over 1,200 delegates from various countries and regions will participate in the Belt and Road forum for international cooperation in May in Beijing., Wang told a press conference on the sidelines of the annual session of the National People's Congress.

The idea of the Belt and Road Initiative came from China but it belongs to the world with its benefits flowing to all countries, Wang said.

While the trends of protectionism and unilateralism are rising, the Belt and Road Initiative has become the common cause of the world which will help re-balance the economic globalization by making it more universally-beneficial and inclusive, he said.

The forum in May will build consensus and connect development strategies of various countries. It will also examine cooperation in key areas and finalize major projects in infrastructure connectivity, trade and investment, financial support and people-to-people exchanges, he said.

Medium and long term cooperation initiatives will be announced and long-term cooperation mechanisms explored to build a closer and more result-oriented network of partnerships, he said.

About China's role in international affairs, Wang said, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China will fulfill its obligation to international peace and security, he said, promising due contribution to world growth as China is the world's second largest economy.

As the world's largest developing country, China will play a bigger role in upholding the legitimate rights and interests of fellow developing countries, he added.

To a question, he said China will never allow hard-won stability in the South China Sea to be disturbed or undermined again. The situation in the South China Sea has calmed down visibly as a result of the joint efforts of China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations countries, a blessing to the region and the world, he told a press conference on the sidelines of the national legislature's annual session.

The Declaration on the Conduct (DOC) of Parties in the South China Sea is being implemented in a full and effective way, and the directly concerned parties are returning to the right track of settling their disputes through dialogue and consultation, he said.