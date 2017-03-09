TOBA TEK SINGH-The Faisalabad RPO directed the police officers to provide foolproof security to the Chinese engineers, residing in the district for construction of Gojra-Toba motorway.

Addressing a meeting here, RPO Bilal Siddiq Kamyana advised the SHOs to ensure implementation of ban on aerial firing and take action against the violators. He also ordered the police officers to tighten noose around the proclaimed offender in the district.

WATER FILTRATION PLANT SET UP: The Muslim Hands (MH), an Islamic Centre in South London, donated a modern water filtration plant worth Rs4 million for residents of Chak 405/JB Muqeempur.

MH Organiser Aslam Ijaz inaugurated the plant while MNA Junaid Anwar Ch and MPA Mian Muhammad Rafiq were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Aslam Ijaz informed that the MH has installed similar plants in 61 districts across Pakistan. Similarly, it has completed clean drinking water supply projects in 50 countries. He said that the organisation will install more plants in the district in the upcoming month.

UC chairman Rana Zahoor Ahmed, Mian Arshad Jamil and notables of the area were also present on the occasion. They expressed gratitude to the MH office-bearer for installation of water filtration plant in their area.