SAHIWAL: The Counter Terrorism Department arrested an Imam Masjid on charges of providing shelter to terrorists. According to the CTD source, the accused Hafiz Ahmed, prayer leader at mosque of the Divisional Public School and College, had provided shelter to the terrorists who had martyred CTD Inspector Fida Hussain. The terrorists also attempted to murder Range Officer Iqbal Joyia and Carpool Officer Ramazan. The accused has been shifted to an unknown place for interrogation.