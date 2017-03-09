TOBA TEK SINGH (Staff Reporter): A dacoit was shot dead allegedly by his accomplices over share of looted valuables here the other day.

According to police, the gang members had looted cash and valuables from five Huffaz, four of Egypt and one from South Africa, when they were on the way to Faisalabad after attending a Quran reciting ceremony in Abdul Hakim. The dacoits, however, quarrelled over share of the looted money and opened fire on two of their accomplices. Resultantly, Naubahar was killed on the spot while Ramazan sustained critical injuries. On information, the police rushed to the spot and arrested Ramazan.

The police are conducting raids to arrest fleeing members of the gang.