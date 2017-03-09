ISLAMABAD - The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has cancelled the registration of 89 drugs of pharmaceutical companies manufacturing substandard medicines during the last four years, while 18 drugs manufacturing licences were also cancelled.

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr. Darshan told the National Assembly on Wednesday said that 10,158 new medicines have been registered for local manufacturing and import by the Registration Board during the last four years.

He said that 5,000 applications for registration of various medicines are under process at present.

The house was also informed that there is shortage of residential accommodation in Islamabad but the government had a policy since 1995 not to construct government more houses.

However, the ministry Of Housing has a proposal to overcome the shortage of government houses by demolishing houses/quarters constructed in 1960s and 1970s in different sectors of Islamabad and to reconstruct multi-storey flats but till date the scheme has not yet been approved by the competent authority.

Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali told the House that an amount of Rs. 600 million have been released for the project in PSDP 2015-16 for Ghabir Dam project at tehsil Lawa District Chakwal. An allocation of Rs. 500.00 million has been made in PSDP 2016-17 out of which Rs. 200 million have recently been released.

To a question, he said three hours load-shedding is being carried out in urban areas while four to six hours in rural areas except on feeders where cases of electricity theft and more line losses are reported.

Answering a question, Abid Sher Ali said the first turbine of 250 megawatts of Neelam-Jhelum hydro power project will be operational by the end of this year.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf in a written reply said, Saudi Arabia on 19th January, 2017 allocated quota of 179,210 pilgrims to Pakistan for Hajj 2017.