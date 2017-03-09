ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of disqualification references against PTI top leaders Imran Khan and Jhangir Tareen till 5th April.

The hearing could not take place because of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (Retd) Sardar Muahmmad Raza Khan was on leave.

These references were sent by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq under clause (2) of article 63 of the Constitution. Seven petitioners, including Muhammad Talal Chaudhry, are seeking disqualification of Imran Khan and Jhangir Tareen on the basis of false statements allegedly made by them in their nomination forms and mis-declaration of assets and liabilities.

The legal counsels of the respondents were present in the Commission but had to leave after they were told that the CEC was on leave.

Later, talking to media persons, PTI leader Naeem ul Haq alleged that the government is trying to delay the proceedings until the apex court judgement on Panama corruption case.

He said that PTI would move to the apex court in case there was an adverse decision from the Election Commission against the PTI leaders.