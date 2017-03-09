SIALKOT-The leading businessmen from different European countries have pledged to make efforts to bring maximum investment in soccer ball industry of Pakistan and assured the Sialkot based manufacturer their full support and cooperation in this regard.

They held a meeting with their business partners Anwar Khawaja Industries (AKI) in Sialkot on the final day of their two-day long visit to Sialkot. “We have found very business-friendly atmosphere in Sialkot-Pakistan as the economy of Pakistan is moving towards the right direction due to effective and positive policies of the government,” they said.

The European businessmen reviewed the mutual business promotion opportunities and investment in the industry. They also announced their big investment especially in hand stitched footballs, machine made footballs and thermo footballs manufacturing. The businessmen led by Mr Peter Knap, the CEO of Select Sports Company Denmark, said that they will also motivate their business partners around the globe to do maximum business in Pakistan. They also assured them that they will further expand their business activities through investing in different joint ventures with their business partners in Pakistan.

Mr Peter told newsmen that they have visited Pakistan fearlessly, saying that they were very happy to be in Pakistan with their worldwide business partners. He added that his company (SELECT sports Denmark) was expanding their business with their business partners Anwar Khawaja Industries (AKI).

Dr Khurram Anwar Khawaja, the CEO of Anwar Khawaja Industries-AKI, discussed the matters related to the foreign business trends, their need and challenges, opportunities of foreign business growth and investment.

The leading businessmen included Mr Peter Knap, Mr Jesper Ullit Jensen, Mr Soren Nielsen, Jacek Witkowski (Denmark), Mr Paul Ricardo, Mr Laszlo Veisz (Poland), Mr Sam Andre Smet, Mr Alex Mrcel Smet (Belgium), Mr Lanfranco Battista, Mr Francesco Longo (Italy), Mr Jaochim Boehmer, Mr Tobias Erich Thurau, Mr Frederik Lodewijk Jansen, Mr Marcel Alexander Brink (Germany), Mr Claus Lyhne Philipsen, Mr Lars Nielsen, Mr Sune Raunstrup (Denmark) and Mr Colin Michael Omen (USA).

They witnessed the production processes of soccer balls manufacturing though the use of advanced technology. Sialkot based leading exporters Dr Khurram Anwar Khawaja, Khawar Anwar Khawaja, Mrs Aneeta Khawaja, Tahir Butt, Mian Abdul Shakur, Saeed Qureshi and Abid Hussain Mehdi were also present.