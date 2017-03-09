Frontier Corpse (FC) on has recovered 105 kg explosives, six improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other weapons during operation today in Balochistan’s Nasirabad district.

According to details, FC and intelligence agencies conducted a raid at militant hideout and confiscated arms along with explosives. No arrests could be made as the militants escaped from the scene before the arrival of FC personnel.

FC spokesman vowed to continue anti-terrorism operation till the elimination of last terrorist in the country.