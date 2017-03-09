Islamabad Police has registered a case against unknown persons involved in spreading “blasphemous content” on social media.

In light of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order, where the government was asked to take action against those who were running “blasphemous Facebook pages such as Bhensa, Mochi and Roshni,” an FIR was launched against them.

According to the FIR, “feelings of Muslims are hurt by the content on these pages.”

The FIR was registered in accordance with the blasphemy laws, the report added.

Earlier IHC Judge had asked the government to place names of those involved in posting “blasphemous content” on social media sites, on Exist Control List.

He had also said in a hearing that blasphemers are terrorists.