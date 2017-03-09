ISLAMABAD - Execution of terrorists already convicted by the military courts resumed with five hardcore terrorists sent to the gallows at District Jail Kohat on Wednesday.

According to ISPR, the executed terrorists include Shaukat Ali, Imdad Ullah, Sabir Shah, Khandan and Anwar Ali.

The convicted terrorists were involved in attacks on Pakistan Army and other law enforcement personnel.

All the five terrorists had confessed to their crimes before the military courts.

According to the ISPR, convict Shaukat Ali son of Abdul Jabbar was an active member of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He was involved in attacking law enforcement agency and armed forces personnel, which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers. Shaukat admitted to his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was tried on five charges and awarded death sentence.

Convict Imdad Ullah son of Abdul Wajid was an active member of TTP. He was involved in destruction of an educational institute in District Buner and attacking law enforcement agency personnel, which resulted in death and injuries to soldiers. Ullah admitted his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was tried on five charges and awarded death sentence.

Convict Sabir Shah son of Syed Ahmed Shah was an active member of TTP. He was involved in attacking armed forces which resulted in death of soldiers. He admitted his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was tried on three charges and awarded death sentence.

Convict Khandan son of Dost Muhammad Khan was an active member of TTP. He was involved in attacking the armed forces, which resulted in the death and injuries to soldiers. He admitted his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was tried on three charges and awarded death sentence.

Convict Anwar Ali son of Fazal Ghani was another active member of TTP. He was involved in attacking armed forces, which resulted in the death and injuries to soldiers. Ali admitted to his offences before the magistrate and the trial court. He was tried on three charges and awarded death sentence.

Execution of these terrorists comes at a time when the government is on the verge of extending the term of the military courts, which came to end earlier this year after lapse of the Sunset Clause.

These courts were established under the 21st constitutional amendment after the 2014 terrorist attack on the Army Public School (APS), Peshawar.

Military’s top brass on January 11 lauded the role of military courts for greatly helping in bringing the heightened wave of terrorism down across the country.

According to the ISPR, 274 cases were referred to the military courts.

Out of 274 cases, 161 convicts were awarded the death penalty, 12 were executed and 113 were awarded imprisonment of varying duration.

The cases were dealt through due process of law in the military courts.

TERRORIST HELD IN LOWER DIR

Staff Reporter from Swat adds: Counter Terrorism Department Malakand division claimed to have arrested a suspected terrorist during a search operation in Maidan area of Lower Dir district on Wednesday.

The suspected terrorist was identified as Sanaullah, son of Muhibullah, resident of Ashorgai village in Maidan area. Sanaullah was wanted by security agencies in various cases under section 324, 34, 109 and 7ATA, registered against him in 2015 for alleged involvement in terrorist activities in Lower Dir. The accused was shifted to undisclosed location for further investigation.

BOMB DEFUSED IN HANGU

Bomb disposal squad on Wednesday foiled a bid of terrorism after defusing a three-kilogram bomb in district Hangu.

According to Asadullah Khan, a bomb disposal squad official, an improvised explosive device planted by miscreants at Anjer Khora village was spotted by locals. The team rushed to the site, defused it and foiled a bid of sabotage.

Later, police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation against suspects. However, no one was apprehended, police said.

Meanwhile, Frontier Corps on Wednesday foiled a bid of terrorism by recovering 78 kilogram explosives in Orakzai Agency.

FC’s Orakzai Scout on a tip-off conducted search operations at Merodara and Seway Kot (Akakhel), border area of Khyber and Orakzai agencies and recovered the explosives concealed underground. During the operations, different hideouts of terrorists and tunnels were also searched.

In addition, Special Police Unit Peshawar on a tip-off raided Peshtakhara area and arrested a suspected terrorist identified as Amal Gul, resident of Bara Khajuri village in Khyber Agency. The suspected terrorist was affiliated with a banned outfit and had facilitated a suicide bomber brining him for detonating himself at Momin Town in which one woman and a passerby had been killed in 2009.