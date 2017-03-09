SWABI - Swabi police on Wednesday recovered dead bodies of ten militants from Baja village near Pehur High Level Canal, District Police Officer Muhammad Sohaib said.

The village is located about 12 kilometres east of district headquarters city, Swabi.

A senior security official told AFP that security forces stormed a second compound in a nearby village on Wednesday, killing 10 militants.

No details regarding the second shootout have yet been released, but the incident came to light after police and security forces brought 10 bullet-riddled bodies to a local hospital.

“They were militants and killed during an intelligence-based operation,” the senior security official told AFP.

A day earlier, the security forces had conducted an intelligence-based operation in militancy-hit mountainous area of Malikabad in Gadoon Amazai belt, in which five militants and two soldiers were killed.

The Army had also conducted an operation in February 2010 in the area. The dead bodies were shifted to Bacha Khan Hospital Complex, Shah Mansoor, for post-mortem.

Sources said later the dead bodies were handed over to police who along with municipal staff planned their burial.

In addition, Azlan Aslam, inspector excise and taxation, said unidentified militants attacked his house at night but he remained safe in the attack.