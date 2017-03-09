SAHIWAL- A local court awarded capital punishment to four murder accused and fined Rs100,000 each here the other day.

According to the prosecution, the accused – Imran, Ameen, Ghaffar Ahmed and Aziz – said to be cousins, had shot dead three members of a family – Allah Ditta Kartar, Muhammad Iqbal and Ameer – for contracting love-marriage with two girls of their family after lifting them from their house in 2011.

In light of the evidence, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Zubair sentenced the accused to death and fined them Rs100,000 each.