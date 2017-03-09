ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb yesterday said that the government has taken concrete steps to empower women in the country.

Addressing an event in connection with the International Women Day here, she said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is taking keen interest in the programs meant for women welfare.

She also said, “We are proud of all women of the country, who are representing the country worldwide.”

She paid rich tributes to the women, who played a commendable role in the Freedom Movement of Pakistan. She also appreciated the devotion of the women, who lost their sons for the protection and safeguard of the motherland.

Earlier, addressing a ceremony organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to celebrate the International Women’s Day, Marriyum said that no country could develop without due participation of women and the current government was determined to bring maximum women into the mainstream of national economy.

She said that right from Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, women played important role in the independence and development of the country.

She added that the government has envisaged many initiatives to enhance women’s role in economic development of the country. She said that the government’s principal planning document Vision 2025 recognized expanding women’s participation and access to opportunities as central to sustained economic and social development.

She said that implementation of Vision 2025 would create many new opportunities for women. She appreciated ICCI for organizing this important event and added that such events would contribute to the economic empowerment of women.