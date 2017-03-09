Islamabad High Court (IHC) Judge Shuakat Aziz Siddique has said that he will summon Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in court if no action is taken against ‘social media blasphemers’.

During the hearing of the case on alleged sacrilegious social media pages, Justice Siddique broke down in tears on several occasions.

“This is biggest case of them all and if there will be no progress, I will call Prime Minister in the court,” he said.

Justice Siddiqui, however, said non-Muslims shouldn’t be included in this case.

As hearing proceeded, he reiterated that he will not give verdict in the case and requested government to take action against the ‘heinous crime’ of blasphemy.

Meanwhile, Secretary Interior recorded his statement in front of the court. “There were six Facebook pages with blasphemous content and with help of FIA, all of them have been banned,” he said.

“We will take swift and strict action in future against such elements,” he told the court.

The case has been adjourned till March 13.

Earlier, Justice Shaukat Aziz had declared blasphemers as terrorists and asked the government to put their names on the Exit Control List.

IHC is hearing the case after an application was submitted to court against some pages on social media allegedly blaspheming against Islam.