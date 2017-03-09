ISLAMABAD:- State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali on Wednesday declared PTI chief Imran Khan as younger brother of MQM founder Altaf Hussain. Coming down hard on the PTI chief for his ‘Phateechar’ comment about the international players who came to play PSL final, the minister dubbed PTI chief as ‘Phateechar Khan’ and enemy of sports in Pakistan. Talking to media persons outside Parliament House, Ali said except one person (Imran) the whole nation was happy over return of cricket to Pakistan.–INP