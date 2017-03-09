ISLAMABAD - Tension continued to prevail between Pakistan and Afghanistan despite Pakistan’s positive gesture of opening Torkham and Chaman border gates to allow stranded people on both sides to return home.

The Pak-Afghan border was again closed on Wednesday for indefinite period after a two-day opening.

Thousands of people flocked to border crossings at Torkham and Chaman.

Officials said that thousands of Afghan nationals crossed over to Afghanistan, while more than 2,000 Pakistanis returned home.

Foreign ministry officials - in contact with Kabul - told The Nation that Afghanistan was not ready to end the pessimism towards Pakistan.

“We cannot go beyond telling them that they are our twin brother. They are not just ready to listen. We have been doing everything we can to defuse tension. We opened the [border] gates amid tension but it was not responded well by them [Kabul],” a senior official said.

He said that Pakistan had complained about the Afghan attitude to all the peacemakers including the United States.

“We respect the countries, who have been trying to improve Pak-Afghan ties, but unfortunately there is little we can do, the ball is in Afghanistan’s court. We have told this to the US also,” a senior official added.

Tension intensified between the neighbours after Jamaatul Ahrar claimed responsibility of the recent wave of terror in Pakistan.

Islamabad’s calls to act against the militants hiding along the border were never satisfactorily responded by Kabul.

Pakistan forces carried strikes along the border to target the militants’ hideouts, which frustrated Afghanistan.

There was a tentative peace agreement when Kabul promised to act against terrorists’ sanctuaries but it also presented a list of 32 alleged training centres seeking action from Islamabad.

Pakistan’s military had earlier handed over a list of 76 most-wanted terrorists.

This week, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan wanted tension-free ties with Afghanistan.

He said that Kabul would have to crush those militant elements, who were carrying out terrorist activities inside Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif said Operation Raddul Fasaad [elimination of discord] would continue till the elimination of terrorism.

Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammed Asif also said Pakistan wanted friendly ties with Afghanistan but added that Pakistan would continue to eradicate terrorists’ camps.

He said that Pakistan had always supported Afghanistan and it had been hosting around three million Afghan refugees for the last three decades.

PAKISTAN CONDEMNS ATTACK

ON KABUL HOSPITAL

Pakistan yesterday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a hospital in Kabul, resulting in the loss of many lives and injuring several others.

A foreign ministry statement said: “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this heinous terrorist attack and convey our prayers for early recovery of the injured.”

It added: “Pakistan reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. In this regard, we reaffirm our commitment to cooperation with the Afghan government and the international community for the elimination of the scourge of terrorism.”

Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakariya said that Pakistan remained committed to peace and stability in Afghanistan and expected the same response from the neighbour.

He said that issues between Pakistan and Afghanistan needed to be addressed through constructive and positive engagements.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan had made positive gestures by extending the stay of Afghan refugees till December 31.

“Pakistan also approved a package for visa facilitation for Afghan businessmen, students and patients,” he added.

Defense Analyst and former brigadier Mehmood Shah said that Afghanistan seemed to be playing games with Pakistan.

“When we hand them a terrorists’ list, they respond by handing us a list of their own. This is disturbing,” he said.

Brigadier Shah said, “We have to focus on border management. We are a stable country unlike Afghanistan. We should not allow the terrorists from Afghanistan to sabotage peace in Pakistan and make us a new Afghanistan.”

He said that the government must send the Afghan refugees back to their home to improve the security situation in the country.

Analyst Dr Zahid Anwar Khan said that Afghanistan had opened a new front for Pakistan.

“Previously, we had all the focus on our border with India. Now they [Afghanistan] have made this border insecure too,” he maintained.

Khan said that Pakistan had always been supportive to Afghanistan in crucial times but they were allowing anti-Pakistan elements to use their spoil against Pakistan.

“There are some elements who do not want Pakistan-Afghanistan ties to improve. Kabul should understand this and hold dialogue with Islamabad to defuse the tension. This is in favour of both the countries,” he added.

Khan said that Afghanistan was being led to believe that Pakistan was not sincere in its anti-terror war.

“How can we prove our seriousness. We have laid down more sacrifices than any other country. Our armed forces and citizens have laid down their lives. Pakistan and Afghanistan need to join hands against their comment enemy [terrorism],” he emphasised.

