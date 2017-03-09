KASUR-Portraying negligence of the district administration, the Kasur Garden has been sealed due to lack of funds.

According to official sources, the district administration, in collaboration in collaboration with Forest Department, was running the garden. But due to lack of funds, not only the gardeners at the garden were unpaid for several months but the administration also could not pay electricity charges of the garden. The Lesco also suspended power supply to the garden due to non-payment of electricity bills. Lack of funds had also left the garden deteriorated. Resultantly, the district administration decided to seal the garden.

Citizens, on the other hand, criticised the decision of sealing the only recreational place for families in the district. They demanded the Punjab Chief Minister to take notice of the situation and reopen the garden as soon as possible.