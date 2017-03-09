SADIQABAD-The Amjuman-e-Huqooq Kashtaran complained about working of officials at the Computerised Land Record Centres through their agents which has been adding to the public problems.

Talking to media here, office-bearers of the AHK said that the government had established computerised land record centres to facilitate the land owners and rid them of corrupt patwari mafia. They regretted that officials at these centres have adopted another strategy to mint money as they do not work regarding transfer of property until they are paid money as bribe through their agents. Otherwise, they raise objections on validity of documents and refuse to work saying the documents are bogus. In this way, they force the complainants to bribe them through their agents.

AHK president Hafiz Mustafa Chadhar and other office-bearers including Saeed Ahmed, Khalid, Zafar Iqbal and Ishaq demanded the government to take notice of the situation and take action against the corrupt officials.

FREE MEDICAL CAMPS: Hundreds of patients were treated at two separately organised free medical camps here the other day.

In Basti Kot Thalli, a three-day free medical camp was organised by the Kh Ghulam Fareed Welfare Organisation for eye patients. Top eye surgeons of the RY Khan district examined the eye patients. The patients were also provided free medicines.

According to Khadim Khawar Malik, chairman of the organisation, the NGO is working for free treatment of eye patients in South Punjab. He said that all its activities are carried out on charity.

In Tibbi Waghar, the Quaid Educational Welfare Society organised a one-day free medical camp. The patients at the camp were provided free medicines. Moreover, patients were also provided free testing of blood, uric acid and diabetes.

On the occasion, QEWS president Majid Baloch said that the organisation will continue serving the ailing humanity.