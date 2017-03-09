A Corps Commanders conference on Thursday discussed progress on the National Action Plan (NAP) and concluded that its “implementation needs to be expedited jointly by all stakeholders for lasting peace and stability.”

The meeting was held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar in the chair, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said.

“The forum reviewed geo-strategic and security environment with special focus on internal security, Pakistan-Afghanistan border situation and Indian cease fire violations along the Line of Control and Working Boundary,” added the statement.

“COAS also informed the participants about discussion during last security conference with government authorities, which included phased fencing of Pakistan-Afghanistan border, repatriation of Afghan refugees, judicial, police and madrassa/educational institutions reforms and restarting execution of death sentences to terrorists awarded by military courts.”