JHABBRAN-Federal Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanveer opened a primary school here, and said the Punjab government is taking revolutionary steps to provide better educational facilities for the industrial workers' children.

He said these children are getting the same facilities in the private institutions as the children of the rich get. Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has established new schools under the management of Workers Welfare Board. The students of these intuitions are getting higher education in the reputed colleges and universities, he said. The government has made a plan to provide housing facilities for the labours, he said.

Tanveer expended these views at the inauguration ceremony of a primary school in the Sher-e-Bangal Colony. The school consists of 20 rooms where more than 1,500 students can get education. Provincial Minister for Labour Raja Ashfaq Sarwar also addressed the gathering.