FAISALABAD-Social Welfare Director General Waheed Akhtar Ansair visited Model Children Home at Social Welfare Complex, and directed the officers and staff to improve their performance and serve the humanity with more zeal.

He reviewed the educational, food and other facilities for the inmate’s orphans. He took a round of children bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen, common room, day care center, class rooms and other sections and appreciated the performance of administration of Model Children Home.

The DG said that Punjab govt. was giving special attention to the welfare and betterment of children and the role of Model Children Home administration was much important for better care of deprived and orphan children.

Incharge Model Children Home informed the DG about the measures being taken for the welfare and rehabilitation of orphans. The Director General also inspected the performance of Sanatzar and reviewed the training process of computer graphics, cooking, beautician and other skills. He had directed for raising the standard of departmental services and emphasised upon making the training of different vocational skills with the modern requirements. He urged the quality training of the girl students in different vocational skills for making them more attractive for the private textile and fashion designing sector for their employment as skilled persons. He advised for attaining advanced knowledge of different skills for the instructors, and said that prescribed module and syllabus should be followed for proper and quality training of the students.

He expressed his satisfaction over the performance of Sanatzar. Manager Sanatzar Saleem Bulandya said the training causes of diploma in Information Technology, Dress making, Beautician was being imparted to the girl students under Prime Minister’s Skill Development Programme besides routine training courses of Fine Arts, Tailoring, Cooking and other skills.

DG Social Welfare Waheed Akhtar Ansari also visited under construction building of “Qasar-e-Behbood” and checked the construction work of important building. He directed that Qasar-e-Behbood building should be completed till 25 April, 2017. He said that construction work of building has been monitored strictly on regular basis. He said that Rs14 million has been spent on 7 kanal 13 marlas building in which beautician, painting, photography, Ada work and other classes of women would be started soon after completion of building. DG also visit Darul Aman and Pak Maktab School at Ghulam Muhammadabad and checked the facilities there. Later, DG also held a meeting with officers of Social Welfare department and reviewed their departmental performance. He urged upon for perform their duties with more zeal and passion so as they could earn blessing of Allah for rendering services for the sake of humanity.

He assured for redressing the issues being faced by the officers and said vacant posts would be filled for better service delivery.

Director Social Welfare informed the DG about the different institutions being run under social welfare department and apprised him the DG of some departmental issues.