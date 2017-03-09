ISLAMABAD - Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Tariq Azim Khan urged the students of Pakistani origin in the University of Manitoba for hard work, commitment, unity and to maintain exemplary character in the university life to bring good name to Pakistan.

According to a message received here from Ottawa here on Wednesday, the High Commissioner was addressing a reception hosted by the Pakistani Students Association (PSA) for him at Winnipeg.

He was accompanied by Member of Canadian Parliament, Terry Duguid.

The High Commissioner emphasised on higher academic achievements for the Pakistani students in order to achieve success in their career.

"It is only through devotion to academic, cultural and political activities at the campus that you can pay back to your parents, who send you for higher education with their hard earned savings".

He reminded the students that their aspiration, ambitions and actions will shape the direction and destiny of their homeland-Pakistan.

He also briefed the students on economic achievements, Pakistan has made during the last three years and the future economic opportunities in the country.

He underlined the need for the Pakistani students to share their culture and values with the Canadian youth to clear the misconceptions about our great country.

Terry Duguid in his address appreciated Pakistani students in the University of Manitoba as a vibrant and prosperous community in Winnipeg.

He said that the students of Pakistani origin are proud citizens of Manitoba and they are creating stronger ties between the two countries.

Chairman of the PSA, Masroor Ahmed informed that the total membership of PSA is over 1500 and there are 900 students of Pakistani origin in the University of Manitoba alone.

He said that PSA has held many successful cultural events in the University and projected true picture of Pakistani society in Manitoba.

President PSA, Ashas Irfan appreciated the support provided by the High Commissioner and the Terry Duguid MP to PSA for holding of cultural events at the campus.