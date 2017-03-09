Pakistan DGMO talked to his Indian counterpart on hotline today, and discussed the infiltration of militants from across the border.

According to Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor, Pakistan DGMO rejected claims of cross border movement by terrorists.

“The Indian concern has been rejected. Pakistan has asked India to provide evidence and also look inward for the militant elements,” stated DG ISPR.

Indian concern on terrorists' movement along LOC were strongly rejected during hotline. Indian Army asked to look inward, share evidence. pic.twitter.com/wuF1jJ4bui — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) March 9, 2017

The relationship between Pakistan and India became critically hostile, especially post Uri attack.

India alleged that militants from Pakistan infiltrated inside Indian-held Kashmir and launched the attack. New Delhi, however, never provided any proof of its claim.

Furthermore, India released two young men from Azad Kashmir who were arrested under the allegation of providing assistance to militants.

Indian National Investigation Agency could not found any concrete evidence, following which they were handed over to Pakistan Army yesterday.



