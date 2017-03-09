Pakistan on Tuesday termed the acquittal of a Hindu radical - accused of masterminding the deadly Samjhota Express bombing in 2007 – “regrettable”.

An Indian court Wednesday handed down a rare guilty verdict against three Hindu radicals over a shrine bombing, but cleared the alleged mastermind of the attack initially blamed on Islamist groups.

Naba Kumar Sarkar, the alleged ringleader behind the religiously motivated attack, was among seven Hindu radicals acquitted after prosecutors failed to prove their guilt.

Sarkar, better known by his nickname Swami Aseemanand, remains in prison pending trial over his role in two separate bomb attacks ─ one on a mosque and another on the Samjhota Express that together killed nearly 75 people.

A confession by Sarkar led investigators to a group accused of staging a series of blasts targeting Muslims. He later retracted his confession but police were able sweep up suspected radicals, including a serving Indian army office and former members of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

The prominent right-wing Hindu group bears considerable influence in India, and is the ideological fountainhead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.