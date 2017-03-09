ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has issued show cause notices to 27 private TV channels over defiance of PEMRA’s orders of March 3, 2017.

In a statement issued by PEMRA yesterday said the Authority in its 126th meeting had directed these channels to air apology on March 6, 2017 for telecasting fake news about Gulberg Lahore bomb blast dated February 23, 2017.

However, these channels did not comply with the orders. For defying PEMRA’s order these TV channels have been directed to submit a reply by March 15, 2017 and explain why appropriate legal action may not be initiated against them.

It further said, with regard to airing the apology, only two TV channels - Kohinoor TV and Channel-5 - complied with the Authority’s orders. The 27 channels which have been issued show cause notices included ARY News, Khyber News, 92 Channel, Dunya TV, SAMAA TV, Metro One, Geo News, Awaz TV, Jaag TV, Abb Takk, Roze TV, Dawn News, Mehran TV, 7News, Lahore News, Neo TV, Capital TV, Sach TV, Sindh TV News, Express News, Din News, KTN News, News One, 24 Channel, Bol News, and K-21.

In the 126th meeting, the PEMRA had also imposed a fine of Rs. 1 million on each national private TV channel and Rs. 500,000/- on each regional TV. The fine amount has to be deposited within three weeks of the date of the issuance of the PEMRA’s decision i.e. March 3, 2017.