Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday announced several health and infrastructure projects for the people of Thatta and Sujawal.

Addressing a public gathering at Makli Stadium, he said the grievances of the people of Thatta and Sujawal will be addressed.

“Development projects for the betterment of people and prosperity of the country is top priority of the government,” he added.

The prime minister announced construction of a 500-bed hospital for the people of Thatta. He also promised provision of gas facility to villages of Thatta and Sujawal.

Upon his arrival at Karachi's Old Terminal earlier in the day, the prime minister was greeted by Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.