ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in consultation with his political aides expressed willingness to incorporate some of the proposals of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for getting extension to the military courts, provided the same would not be objected to by the other stakeholders.

Sources aware of the developments taking place on this front informed The Nation that after having threadbare discussion on the nine proposals presented by the PPP for having effective civilian control over the working of these military courts, the prime minister conveyed to the PPP leadership that government have no objection in accepting some of these proposals provided the other parliamentary parties would not object to it.

Sources said that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar met leader of opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Wednesday, and conveyed him government’s willingness to accommodate some of the proposals, which could also be dubbed as the conditions for granting extension to the military courts.

It was second meeting of the finance minister with Syed Khursheed Shah in the past 24 hours and sources aware of the background meetings between the leadership of both these parties, said that the matter would likely be resolved in Thursday’s meeting of the parliamentary parties’ heads under the chair of the speaker National Assembly.

Sources in the government confirmed that at least to their level the things were resolved and now it was up to the rest of the parliamentary parties to decide whether the proposals floated by the PPP leadership would be acceptable to them or not.

To a question, a senior ruling party MP said that the tenure of the military courts would be for two years, and in this regard the proposal of the PPP to scale it down to one year was not accepted to which the PPP would likely also agree when some of their other demands for the regulation of these courts under the civilian set up would be accepted.

Sources said that the copies of the PPP proposals were already given to the parliamentary parties heads to make Thursday’s meeting fruitful as government wanted to get the matter resolved at the earliest so that to get it through from both houses of the parliament sometime next week.

Sources further informed that the government was also engaged in lobbying for getting the amendment on military courts through with other parliamentary parties, and most of the leaders of these parties were already on the same page with government on granting extension to these courts. Sources in the government were sounding confident of getting the matter resolved in the huddle on Thursday as the broader consensus on the extension of military courts was already evolved in the last meeting of parliamentary parties under the head of speaker National Assembly but as the PPP was on boycott of the meeting and later came up with new proposals, so the matter was deferred.