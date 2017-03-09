ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Managing Director Abdul Ghafoor has said that PTDC would introduce special police force on pattern of Thailand to provide maximum security to the tourists.

He stated this in a meeting with Pol Col Nithithorn Chintakanon, Deputy Commander of Tourist Police Division office, Thailand, where he introduced Pakistani culture.

During his visit to Thailand, Abdul Ghafoor briefed the geographical importance of Pakistan for the world and said that the present government is committed to promote and develop this foreign exchange earning industry and to showcase Pakistan as a tourist friendly destination. Soon we will establish tourism police on pattern of Thailand to provide maximum security to the incoming tourists, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

He invited the deputy commander to visit Pakistan to assist Pakistan in formulation of the said force and their visit will be hosted by PTDC.

He added that tourism is a tool for economical and social development for any country and there is a need to concentrate on religious, sports and cultural values of our society and portray a positive image of Pakistan to the world.

The MD appreciated the initiatives and policies of Thai government for promotion and provision of facilities to the tourist, which resulted in a remarkable tourist flow in Thailand.

He added that Pakistani government is considering simplifying the visa procedure so that more tourists may visit Pakistan every year.

There are numerous holy places of Buddhism in Pakistan where Thai people can perform their religious rituals and also enjoy Pakistani culture.

The deputy commander assured that Thai Tourist Police will extend maximum support in establishment of Tourist Police force in Pakistan. He accepted the invitation of MD PTDC for visit to Pakistan.

Before commencement of his visit, the MD also visited the World Medical Centre Hospital at Bangkok where the hospital director Prof. Adisorn Patradul briefed him about traditional and modern techniques being offered by the hospital.

The MD told him that medical tourism is also flourishing in Pakistan where facilities of kidney, liver, hair transplant and cosmetic surgery. Proper publicity may bring fruitful results of increase in tourist flow.

Executive Director of Thailand Tourism Authority, General Manager of Thai Airways and Thai Ambassador in Pakistan Suchart Liengsaengthong were also present in the meeting.