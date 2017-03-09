As a move against the Speaker’s behavior, opposition parties in the Punjab Assembly have started their own house proceedings outside the Assembly building today, reported Waqt News.

The opposition parties led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) started the meeting on the stairs of the Assembly.

PTI MPA Nausheen Hamid acted as speaker provincial assembly during the hearing.

The opposition took this step after Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal have given a ‘shut up call’ to PTI MPA Mian Aslam Iqbal during proceedings of the house.

