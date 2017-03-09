Rickshaw drivers have staged sit in on Mall road Rawalpindi for issuing Challan of Rs 2750 to their fellow poor rickshaw driver by traffic police for wrong parking.

Challan amounting to Rs 2750 was issued to the rickshaw driver for parking his rickshaw near metro station.

During the protest both the rickshaw driver and the warden exchanged harsh words with each other.

Some other rickshaw drivers who had joined protest on the moment said, "we are poor people and driving rickshaw is the only source of income for us. But traffic police have made our lives miserable by imposing heavy fines. No doubt wardens are performing their duties but it does not mean that they should challan us with heavy amount of Rs 3000 for a minor mistake."

They appealed to CM Punjab to direct police officials to be compassionate on nerves of poor rickshaw drivers so that they could earn their livelihood.