ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed the government-supported Commissions of Inquiry Bill after the treasury side agreed to include the amendments proposed by the opposition.

Law Minister Zahid Hamid moved the Pakistan Commission of Inquiry Bill, 2016 that was passed with four amendments. National Assembly has already passed the bill.

Before the passage of the bill, PPP Senator Taj Haider said that the proposed law was not acceptable to the opposition in the present form as it was introduced in the house and their amendments as proposed in the house committee should be mad part of it. The government later agreed to it.

The bill will now go back to the National Assembly for its assent.

An important amendment makes it mandatory for the government to make the report of the commission public within 30 days after its submission to it.

The government and the opposition had brought their separate bills after the Panama Leaks revealed that some family members of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif owned off-shore wealth. The government had blamed that opposition’s Commission of Inquiry Bill, which has already been passed by the Senate, was Panama specific and meant to hold the trial of the PM.

The government’s bill is general in nature and provides for constitution of commissions of inquiry whenever necessity arises to conduct an inquiry of a matter of public importance expediently. The bill replaces Commission of Inquiry Act, 1956.

Through another amendment in the bill, the word ‘a matter of public importance’ has been explained further that now includes a matter of general interest or direct or vital concern to the public.

Another amendment makes it obligatory on the request of Commission’s chairman to record reasons to seek extension in the time period specified by the government to conclude the inquiry.

Under the bill, the Chairman or any other officer not below the rank of an officer of BPS-18, specially authorized in this behalf by the Chairman, will have the powers to enter any building or place where the Commission has a reason to believe that any books of account or other documents relating to the matter of inquiry may be found, and seize any such books of account or documents and take their extracts and copies.

The Commission will have the powers to order a police investigation into any matter coming before it. The Commission will have the same powers as that of a High Court to punish any person on contempt.