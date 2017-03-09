KAMALIA-Minorities and Human Rights District Coordinator Ashraf Jan Sandhu welcomed the Singh High Court decision to ban the sale of liquor in the province.

Talking to media here, he said that the ban should be implemented across the country.

Ashraf Sandhu regretted a large number of people die every year due to consumption of toxic liquor. He pointed out that all the religions condemn and abhor the distilling and sale of liquor. He regretted that some unscrupulous people get liquor sale licenses, posing selves to be Christians which, he said, is condemnable.

He also demanded the government to restore Panchayat system at tehsil and district level so that the people could indicate the culprits involved in distilling, selling and consuming liquor to the law-enforcement agencies. It would help in taking swift action against the culprits, he added.