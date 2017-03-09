ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar yesterday revealed that Pakistan this month will sign an agreement with Switzerland for exchange of information on tax evaded money.

“The Swiss government has offered Pakistan to sign such an agreement in the third quarter of current month that will enable us to exchange information on tax evaded money,” he informed National Assembly in a policy statement.

The minister said the process had started way back in 2013 when he had proposed the federal cabinet to allow finance ministry to enter into a new agreement with Swiss authorities by revisiting the previous treaty of 2005 about minimum exchange of information.

He said initially the Swiss authorities had proposed strict conditions for such an agreement, “but we continued deliberation with them that culminated in reaching an understanding for having an agreement”.

Dar said meanwhile Pakistan also approached to become member of Organization for Economic Cooperation Development (OECD) and after detailed deliberations Pakistan became 104th member of this organization meant for sharing information about tax evaded money.

Dar said over the period many media reports had surfaced that Pakistanis had $180 to $200 billion tax evaded money in Swiss banks and this situation called for approaching the Swiss government for a treaty of information exchange.

When he said the government approached the Swiss authorities they placed before Pakistani side some strict conditions like reducing tax rates, giving them MFN status, reducing students’ accounts limit to $14,500 from existing $18,000.

But he explained that Pakistan continued persuading them not to go for such conditions as fleeing with tax evaded money had become a practice by certain people in Pakistan.

This process continued over previous years though Pakistan had also been trying to become part of OECD and Pakistan became member of this organisation in Sept 2016.

“Therefore after understanding that now Pakistan will automatically get this information, they have also offered us a new agreement and I shall be going there to sign this agreement on March 21 this year,” he added.

Dar said meanwhile our efforts continue for membership of the OECD and numerous of their groups visited Pakistan to evaluate our system whether it was properly tuned to get the information under the OECD convention.

He said in July 2016 Pakistan had become a largely complying country for this convention and was offered membership that we signed on September 14, 2016.

“This instrument would be operational from next year as 90 member countries out of 104 have agreed to do so. Therefore the exchange of information process shall be starting from January 1, 2018.”

The finance minister said after this agreement Pakistan would be eligible to automatically get information about tax evaded money.

He also appreciated the role of the parliament in all of this process and mentioned to passage of amendment in the money bill 2016 enabling Pakistan to become part of OECD and all other guidance and input in this regard.

According to OECD mission statement, the objective of this organization is promotion of policies that will improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.

It provides a forum in which governments can work together to share experiences and seek solutions to common problems. The international organization works with governments to understand what drives economic, social and environmental change.

OECD measures productivity and global flows of trade and investment, analyse and compare data to predict future trends, and set international standards on a wide range of things, from agriculture and tax to the safety of chemicals.

The OECD’s origins date back to 1960, when 18 European countries plus the United States and Canada joined forces to create an organisation dedicated to economic development.

The member and partner countries of OECD include many of the world’s most advanced countries but also emerging countries like Mexico, Chile and Turkey. The organisation also work closely with emerging economies like China, India and Brazil and developing economies in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean.

