MIRPUR (AJK)-The eight-member Kashmiri delegation called on the chairman and commissioners of OIC’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission in Geneva late Tuesday and briefed them about the ongoing human rights violations in the Indian Held Kashmir.

They demanded the due role of the Organisation of Islamic Countries to get the human rights abuses stopped in the occupied valley, says a message reaching here on Wednesday. The Kashmiri delegation is attending the ongoing 34th session of the United Nations Human Rights Commission in Geneva, Switzerland.

The delegation, led by Altaf Hussain Wani and Sardar Amjad Yousaf apprised the OIC Commissioners of the continued use of excessive force against peaceful protestors, direct firing and pellets and loss of life and permanent disabilities and blindness caused by use of pellet guns by the Indian forces.

They also apprised them of the plight of Kashmiri prisoners in Indian jails. The use of armed forces special powers Act and public safety act and shrinking space of political descent. The delegation informed the OIC commissioners about the plight of Kashmari women, Indian aggression on line of control and loss of life , displacement and loss of wildlife in the area etc.

