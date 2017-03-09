KHYBER AGENCY/Quetta: Pak-Afghan border at Torkham remained open for the second day on Wednesday amid demands for allowing movement at the border gate beyond the two-day relaxation announced by Pakistani authorities.

On the second day as well, thousands of Afghan nationals stranded in Pakistan crossed into Afghanistan while Pakistani officials let enter more than 350 Pakistanis having national identity cards. Earlier, the authorities had announced that only those Pakistani would be allowed entry into Pakistan who had valid passports.

Officials of the security forces said keeping in view miseries of Pakistani citizens stranded inside Afghanistan; the restriction was relaxed to let them cross into their homeland.

Hundreds of Pakistani nationals including transporters, traders and those serving in Afghanistan had been unable to enter Pakistan for the last 19, as they possessed no passports.

Meanwhile, repatriation of Afghan citizens continued and thousands of them crossed the border to Afghanistan. The Afghan nationals, however, complained about the snail process of clearing process.

According to administration official, till filing of the report, more than 24,000 Afghanis had returned to their country.

As the Friendship Gate at Chaman opened on second consecutive day, approximately 112 Afghan nationals, five Canadians and one German crossed into Afghanistan with legal documents from Pakistan and reciprocally, 11 Pakistani nationals and six Afghanis arrived while having passports.

Sources told The Nation that as many as 3,000 people crossed the border through various legal papers on Wednesday at Chaman border when the border was reopened on second consecutive day to relieve flow of stranded people on both sides of the border.

After ending of the two-day period of border opening with Afghanistan, the security forces sealed once again the crossing point at Friendship Gate on Pak-Afghan border for unspecific period of time.

Pakistan had sealed border crossing points with Afghanistan after a wave of terrorists’ attacks in country that claimed more than 100 lives and dozens were wounded. The authorities, however, reopened border with Afghanistan for two-day temporary period to thwart evolving humanitarian crisis of stranded people.