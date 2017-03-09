KHANGARH-The Khangarh Police are faced with shortage of officials as six posts of sub-inspectors and four of assistant sub-inspectors have been lying vacant since long.

Residents of the area said that the police station has only one vehicle for patrolling and other official works. They said that shortage of staff and vehicles is causing difficulty in maintaining law and order in the area.

They demanded the Muzaffargarh DPO to fill the vacant posts and provide vehicles to the Khangarh Police so that the criminal activities could be minimised.