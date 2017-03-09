NOWSHERA VIRKAN/MULTAN-The Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) distributed 65 wheelchairs and tricycles to the special women on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

MCCI President Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi, Mehnaz Farid, Begum Zohra Sajjad Zaidi, Syed Ijaz Shah, Two representatives from society for special persons Asif Iqbal and Zahida Hameed Qureshi distributed these wheel chairs and tri-cycles.

Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi President MCCI said that In Pakistan, around five per cent of the population has a physical disability as a result of a disease, malnutrition and maternal health deficiency. People with disabilities in Pakistan face lack of services, facilities and funding, he added. He said that the wheelchairs and tricycles were distributed to those whose families were unable to afford any mobility aids.

In Nowshera Virkan, International Day for Women was observed with renewal of pledge to provide and protect rights of women. In this connection, a seminar was organised at the Government Girls Degree Collage. On the occasion, speakers highlighted the women's role in society.

They pointed out that women are an important of society and can play a significant role in development of the country. Throwing light on background of the day, they said that the day has been celebrated since 1900 across the world in light of the UN charter to highlight the women's role in the society. They said that observing women day aims at providing equal importance and rights to women.