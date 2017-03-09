Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali presented arguments yesterday in SHC regarding the involvement of Pak-Turk schools staff in terrorist activities in the country.

The two-member division bench headed by Justice Muneeb Akhtar heard the presentation of Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali.

Turkey had requested Pakistan to close down the Pak-Turk schools run by the US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen who had been accused of instigating a coup attempt last year.

The attorney general said that the counter-terrorism department (CTD) was taking action against the Turkish staff over their involvement in terrorism in the country.

Tuskish staff is being deported under the state’s policy.

The bench directed the attorney general to submit the federal government’s policy regarding deportation of Turkish nationals till March 14.

Till then the court extended its earlier stay order against the deportation of the Turkish teachers.

The deportation issue was taken up in the court in December last year by a group of parents, students and teachers of the Pak-Turk schools against the deportation of Turkish teaching staff following a request made by the Turkish government.