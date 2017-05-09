A local owner allegedly slashed the hand of a teenager after he refused to comply with her orders at Wahiwala village of Sheikhupura.

Muhammad Irfan, 13, used to work for Shafqat Bibi at a monthly income of Rs3,000.

The boy's mother said he had refused to feed the animals as he himself was starving. An enraged Bibi grabbed Irfan and chopped of his hand using a fodder-cutting machine, she added.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, taking notice of the incident, has ordered authorities concerned to initiate investigation into the case.