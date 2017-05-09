FAISALABAD:-As many as 17 more people were found to have been infected with chickenpox on Monday, raising the number of chickenpox cases to about 500 during the current year. Health Department sources said that 17 new cases of chicken pox have been detected at Allied Hospital Faisalabad. The affectees are being treated at isolated wards of different hospitals.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 09-May-2017 here.
17 more chickenpox cases surface
